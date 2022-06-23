STANFIELD — Come hungry and bring your cash to the Stanfield Community Center fundraising dinner Saturday, June 25, 4-7 p.m. at Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt Ave.

This year's dinner is raising money for new air conditioning and heating at the community center. The Mexican spaghetti dinner is $8 per person.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.