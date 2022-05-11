MISSION — A 3,000-pound whale totem is the focal point of a one-day exhibition at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute near Pendleton. It was created by master carvers from the House of Tears Carvers of the Lummi Nation, who will be traveling with the exhibit.
“Whale People: Protectors of the Sea” also features an immersive video installation with underwater footage of orcas and the voices of Indigenous elders who communicate a message that was at the heart of the totem’s journey, “What we do to the waters we do to ourselves.”
A Pepsi Primetime @ the Museum program is Saturday, May 14, beginning at 2 p.m. Featuring a presentation by master carvers Jewell James and Doug James, the free event is outdoors at the Tamastslikt, near Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
They will discuss the art and cultural aspects of totem pole carving. Those attending are invited free admission to view the museum displays, which includes the final day of the “You Are Here,” which features the works of 14 contemporary Indigenous artists.
The Whale People officially opens at 7 p.m. with a blessing, speakers and songs. The video projection program repeats every 13 minutes from 8:30-9:30 p.m. The award-winning project was created in conjunction with The Natural History Museum in Vashon, Washington.
Referred to as the Totem Pole Journey, it is the latest of a series of pilgrimages that have been conducted over two decades. The native carvers departed earlier this month from Bellingham, Washington, with stops planned across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. According to a press release from The Natural History Museum, the goal is to draw attention to the extinction crisis facing Pacific Northwest salmon and orcas, and build support for the Indigenous-led movement to remove the lower Snake River dams.
Lummi elder Jewell James said inspiration for the journey comes from the story of Tahlequah. A southern resident orca, her “tour of grief” captivated global audiences in 2018 when she carried her deceased baby calf 1,000 miles across 17 days.
The carvers, James said, have produced a dozen totem poles for journeys. The pole, he said in a May 8 Seattle Times story, is an effigy, to be used in synchronization with prayers and ceremonies to heal the river. It is intended to help unite people on behalf of the salmon and orca.
“We live in a time in which society is so desensitized to what we are doing to the Earth,” James told the Seattle Times. “We are setting it up for its demise, our children and grandchildren will suffer if we do not take action.”
For more information about the exhibition, search www.thenaturalhistorymuseum.org. For questions about the event at Tamastslikt, call 541-429-7720 or visit www.tamastslikt.org.
