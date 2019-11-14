STANFIELD — An evening faith-based program will offer help to people who may struggle during the holidays due to the loss of loved ones.
The GriefShare seminar is Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Stanfield Baptist Church, 310 E. Wheeler Ave. It is presented free of charge. Also, a workbook is provided.
Scott Zielke, associate pastor of congregational care, said the program can provide needed support and encouragement during the holiday season. For more information, call Zielke at 541-571-6886.
