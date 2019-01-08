PENDLETON — A free online resource guide for family caregivers and seniors was recently launched by Prestige Care, which is the parent company of McKay Creek Estates in Pendleton.
People are encouraged to check out the site, which provides information about changes in daily living that come with age. The Senior Guide to Healthy, Fulfilled Living covers six different topics that older adults and their loved ones experience. It offers relevant information, resources and advice from senior living experts.
Topics addressed include reducing falls, avoiding loneliness, keeping your mind sharp, maintaining a healthy diet, staying safe behind the wheel and managing medications.
To view the site, visit www.prestigecare.com/they-deserve-the-best. For questions, contact Hollie Fowler at 360-735-7155 or hfowler@prestigecare.com.
