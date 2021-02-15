COVE — Gardeners looking forward to spring weather can learn natural pest control methods for the home garden from Nella Mae’s Farm. The third online gardening class will be available on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 6-7 p.m.
Life-long gardeners and new COVID gardeners are encouraged to attend the class, offered by market farmer Nella Mae Parks of Cove. “Natural Pest Control for the Home Garden” will cover Nella Mae’s best tips on managing aphids, flea beetles, slugs, deer, rodents and more. Also, participants will learn which insects and wildlife are garden friends, and how to attract and keep them around.
Class fees are on a sliding scale, and all are welcome. To register, or for more information, visit www.nellamaesfarm.com/events/ or visit Nella Mae's Farm on Facebook or Eventbrite.
