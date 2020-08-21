HERMISTON — Community Counseling Solutions is offering a free online resume workshop for those wanting to create a professional resume. The virtual workshop will be offered Thursday, Aug. 27.
The workshop is open to anyone wanting the skills to build a resume that will catch the attention of prospective employers. Those attending need a device that will allow them to call in to the virtual workshop, and an eager attitude to learn. A device that allows the attendee to create documents is helpful, but not required.
For more information, or to attend the workshop, call KaeLyn Lindsay at 541-571-7771.
