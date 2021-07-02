JOHN DAY — Archaeologist with the Oregon Chinese Diaspora Project will hold an open house Saturday, July 3, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site, 125 N.W. Canton St., John Day.
Artifacts and exhibits will be on display and archaeologists studying 19th century Chinese gold mining sites and the John Day Chinatown will be discussing their recent work and answering questions.
This event takes place between two large projects on the Malheur National Forest: the Passport in Time Project and the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.
The PIT is a nationwide Forest Service volunteer program where interested volunteers pair up with archaeologists and work together on heritage projects on public lands. Most of the Oregon Chinese Diaspora projects on the Malheur National Forest have benefitted from PIT volunteers contributions.
