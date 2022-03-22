PENDLETON — This year’s Open Regional Exhibit at Pendleton Center for the Arts focuses on photography. The show is open to all adult amateur and professional artists who live in Eastern Oregon or southeastern Washington. In addition, there is a category for youths ages 13-17.
Roberta Lavadour, arts center executive director, said the exhibition typically features upwards of 100-120 photographs, representing the work of about 75 visual artists. She is hoping to capture even more during the 2022 show. In an effort to do just that, arts center staff reached out to area high schools and colleges. Lavadour also encourages photographers of all skill levels to enter their work.
“With the technology of cameras today, it offers amateurs an opportunity to take great photos,” she said.
Photographers are encouraged to choose their best shots, which must have been taken in the past five years. Each shutterbug may enter two photographs — the registration fee is $10 per work for adults and $5 for teens. Photographers may indicate their work is for sale, with the arts center receiving a 30% commission.
Serving as judge for the 2022 show is Charly Bloomquist. A senior adjunct professor of art at Whitman College, he has taught photography at Whitman since 1994 and at Walla Walla Community College from 1995 to 2007. In addition, Bloomquist’s work has been exhibited in New York, California, Washington and in Managua, Nicaragua.
The judge will award at least $1,000 in prize money in the adult and youth categories. In addition, the Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award will be presented based on the votes of visitors to the exhibit. The $200 award is provided by the Picken/Brown family.
The Open Regional Exhibit, which began in the mid-1970s, features photography in even-numbered years and other art mediums in odd-numbered years. Lavadour said the event contributed to the creation of a cultural community that has withstood the test of time.
“It’s amazing to have this event continue for almost half a century,” she said.
The beauty of the exhibit, Lavadour said, is attracting both seasoned professionals and “your next door neighbor.” In addition, she said artists gain personally from having their work on display.
“Seeing you work on the wall in a gallery is a thrill,” Lavadour said. “And being able to provide a direct link for people is what we’re about.”
The drop-off date for submissions is Saturday, April 2, noon to 4 p.m. at the arts center, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Arrangements for other times may be made by contacting arts center staff. The judge’s critique and awards ceremony is April 14, 5 p.m. The exhibit runs April 14 through May 27 in the art center’s East Oregonian Gallery.
For more information, including registering/labeling entries, visit www.pendltonarts.org. For questions, contact 541-278-9201 or director@pendletonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.