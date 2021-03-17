PENDLETON — Artists from across northeast Oregon and southeast Washington are reminded to submit work for this year’s Open Regional Exhibit at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Date for drop-off of artwork is Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To allow for social distancing, artists are asked to call 541-310-7413 to schedule an arrival window.
After having to take the 2020 exhibit online, this year’s event will feature the best of both formats, having an in-person exhibit in the gallery space as well as an online component for those who may not be ready for an indoor experience.
The exhibit opens with a virtual Judge’s Talk and Award Ceremony on Thursday, April 8, at 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested may request a link to the event by emailing director@pendletonarts.org. The work will be on view both in the East Oregonian Gallery and online beginning Friday, April 9. Gallery guests may schedule a viewing time by calling 541-310-7413.
This year marks the 47th anniversary of the event, which brings beginning, emerging and established artists together to share their best work. Adults 18 and over may enter up to two pieces, and a special teen category is available for artists 13-17 years old. Accepted works include, but are not limited to: painting, printmaking, book arts, sculpture, mixed media and fiber arts. Photography is the only medium not accepted. Full details and entry form are available at pendletonarts.org.
Banner Bank of Pendleton is a long-time sponsor of the Open Regional event and contributes $1,000 in cash prizes that are awarded to artists in both the adult and teen categories. Visitors to the gallery and the online also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite work and the winner will be awarded the Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award.
This year’s judge is Nika Blasser. Blasser received her Bachelor of Arts in painting, drawing and printmaking from Portland State University and her Master of Fine Arts from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta. In addition to exhibiting work in solo and group exhibitions, she teaches college-level art classes and serves as the marketing director for Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts.
The exhibit will be on view through May 29. Admission to the gallery is always free. Entry forms are available at the Pendleton Center for the Arts or can be printed from the website, pendletonarts.org. More information is available online or by calling 541-310-7413.
