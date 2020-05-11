PENDLETON — The 2020 Open Regional Photography Exhibit is now accepting entries. This year the exhibition will be shown in an online format to keep patrons, artists and staff safe. The online format also helps get images of the photographs out to a larger audience than can be hosted in the Pendleton Center for the Arts East Oregonian Gallery.
Banner Bank of Pendleton is providing $1,000 in cash awards, and the Brown/Picken family is once again sponsoring the $200 Jacqueline Brown People's Choice Award.
This year's visiting judge, Julia Dolan, is The Minor White Curator of Photography at the Portland Art Museum. Since 2010, she has curated and co-curated more than 40 exhibitions at the Portland Art Museum. She received a BFA in photography from the Maryland Institute College of Art, an MA in art history from the Pennsylvania State University, and a Ph.D. in art history from Boston University.
The photography exhibit is open to photographers residing in Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington in two categories: adult (18+) and teen (13-17). Entry fee is $10 per entry for adults and free for teens 13-17. If you are laid off due to COVID-19, the entry fee will be waived. Entrants who are able and would like to cover the entry fee for another artist can do so on the entry form, available online at https://pendletonarts.org/product/open-regional-entry/.
The following rules apply:
• Both amateur and professional artists may submit up to two images for inclusion.
• Photographs must have been taken in the last five years. Photos previously included in an Open Regional exhibit are not eligible.
• Files must be received on or before 5 on Sunday, May 31 at PCA.Photo.Entry@gmail.com.
• Images should be in JPG format, at least 1,000 pixels and not to exceed 1,500 pixels on the long side or 5 MB per image. Sending straight from phone and can't find image size? Email the photo and a staff member from the Arts Center will contact you if there's a problem.
• Name your files using the following format: LastName_FirstName_number.jpeg — for example, Smith_John_1.jpeg for the first entry and Smith_John_2.jpeg for the second.
• The accompanying email must include the title of each work, corresponding to the numbers in the file names.
• Images must not contain watermarks, signatures, text, logos or photo borders.
• No composite images are allowed.
• The use of filters, excessive sharpening, and other graphic design tools should be avoided.
• As photos will be viewed online, subject matter should be appropriate for all ages.
Email questions to PCA.Photo.Entry@gmail.com or director@pendletonarts.org.
