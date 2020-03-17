HERMISTON — The regular Open Table food service at the First United Methodist Church in Hermiston will continue on Thursdays.
Pastor Patty Nance said instead of coming in and sitting together to enjoy the meal, people are invited to stop by and pick up a bag lunch to take with them.
The free meals will be distributed Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the church, 191 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. For questions, contact Nance at 541-567-3002 or herfumc@outlook.com.
