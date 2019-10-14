PENDLETON — An author who writes young adult fiction/science fiction will present an Author Talk at the Pendleton Public Library.
Willamette Valley resident Cidney Swanson, who has has been awarded Best in Young Adult/Teen by Kirkus Reviews, will share about the process of writing. The free event is Saturday from 2-3 p.m. at the library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. In addition, she will be available for a question and answer period and book signings.
Swanson’s publications include “The Ripple Series,” “The Saving Mars Series,” “The Payback Series” and “Siren Spell,” her most highly rated book.
For questions, call the library at 541-966-0380. For more about the Swanson, visit www.cidneyswanson.com.
