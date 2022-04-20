PENDLETON — Joe Wilkins will read from his works during the upcoming First Draft Writers’ Series.
A finalist for the First Novel Award from the Center for Fiction and the Pacific Northwest Book Award, “Fall Back Down When I Die” won the 2020 High Plains Book Award. Also, Wilkins is the author of a memoir, “The Mountain and the Fathers,” winner of a 2014 GLCA New Writers Award, and four collections of poetry, including “Thieve” and “When We Were Birds,” winner of the Oregon Book Award.
He will take the stage Thursday, April 21, 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. In addition, people can view the event via Zoom. After his presentation, there will be a question and answer session, followed by an open mic for local writers to read from their work.
Born and raised in eastern Montana, Wilkins now lives in the foothills of the Oregon Coast Range. For more information, go to www.joewilkins.org.
Showcasing notable Pacific Northwest authors, First Draft Writers’ Series meets the third Thursday of each month. For questions, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
