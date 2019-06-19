MILTON-FREEWATER — All things cider are being celebrated during Oregon Cider Week.
In its eighth year, the 11-day event highlights cidermakers from Medford to Milton-Freewater. The event runs from June 20-30, with various activities — including festivals, tastings, live music, meet and greets, special releases and more — at cider venues across the state. Milton-Freewater venues include Blue Mountain Cider, 235 E. Broadway Ave. (541-938-5575); and Freewater Cider Co., 525 N. Elizabeth St. ( 509-499-7368).
For more information about locations that have registered with the event, visit www.oregonciderweek.com.
