SALEM — Three Umatilla County nonprofit organizations are among the 138 arts, heritage and humanities organizations across the state to receive a share of $3.4 million in grant awards disbursed by the Oregon Cultural Trust. The grants are made possible by Oregonians who invested a record $5.7 million in the Cultural Tax Credit in the 2022 fiscal year.
Local recipients, the grant award and purpose:
• $30,285 to Tamastslikt Cultural Institute to support culturally appropriate, artistic outdoor gateway signage. The new signage will be installed on Highway 331 to direct visitors to the museum. Gateway signage and a front-of-facility sign linked by periodic art on the landscape will invite visitors and community members.
•$30,285 to the Umatilla County Historical Society to support the remodel of the Heritage Station Museum entryway, lobby and gift shop so that a single staff member or volunteer can greet and welcome visitors while also staffing the gift shop.
• $11,604 to the Arts Council of Pendleton to support increased access to arts education for youths in rural Eastern Oregon through a robust menu of free arts education and experiences at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
In addition, Friends of the Elgin Opera House was a first-time recipient of an Oregon Cultural Trust grant, receiving $12,599. The award will be used to support specialized training for its actors by inviting acting coaches, vocal instructors, choreographers and visual artists to work with the community theater.
This year’s awards bring the cumulative total of Oregon Cultural Trust grants to nearly $40 million since its founding in 2001. Each year, 60% of the money goes directly to cultural organizations and agencies in the form of grants, while the remaining 40% helps grow a permanent fund for culture.
