SALEM — The Oregon Cultural Trust Board meeting to approve a distribution plan for $25.9 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds for statewide culture has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6.
“We are working hard to develop a plan that allocates the funds in an equitable, statewide manner,” said Brian Rogers, Cultural Trust executive director. “There are still some details to work out but we will have the plan ready for consideration by Aug. 6. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we do our best to ensure that all communities and geographic regions benefit from the relief funds.”
For more information, call Carrie Kikel at 503-986-0081 or mail carrie.kikel@oregon.gov.
