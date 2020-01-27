PENDLETON — Organizations seeking grants can learn about funding programs available as the Oregon Cultural Trusts hosts “Conversations with Funders and Partners” at eight sites across the state, including Pendleton. Also, held in conjunction with three of the scheduled events, potential grant applicants are invited to attend a free application writing workshop, which will be held prior to the conversation.
The information sessions, which are offered Feb. 19 through March 12, feature grant makers offering more than $5 million in funding for the 2021 fiscal year. Those seeking grants will have an opportunity to discuss their projects and programming.
The session in Pendleton is Tuesday, March 10 from 1-4 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. The grant application writing workshops, presented by Travel Oregon, runs from 9 a.m, to noon, also at the arts center.
Aili Schreiner, Cultural Trust manager, said there are more than 1,450 cultural nonprofits serving Oregonians. Organizations encouraged to attend include community development organizations, libraries, arts organizations, museums, cultural centers, parks and trails groups, historical societies, arts alliances, literary groups and heritage organizations.
“We want to make sure they know about the significant funding and programming resources that are here to support them,” Schreiner said.
Advance registration for the conversation event is not required — however, those planning to attend the free grant-writing workshop are asked to register in advance at https://fs22.formsite.com/TravelOregon/69dud71bct/index.html.
For more information, contact Schreiner at aili.schreiner@oregon.gov or 503-986-0089.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.