“Space Jam!” (Nov. 6, 2:30 p.m.) OES artistic director and conductor Beau Benson: John Williams’s “Star Wars Suite” and Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.” (“Intrada” by Adolphus Hailstork).
Holiday Music Festival (Dec. 11, 2:30 p.m.) An ecumenical celebration of the season. In addition to a performance by the symphony — under the direction of Assistant Conductor Zach Banks, the program includes the Pendleton Brass Quintet, Our Songs Are Alive from the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Christmas carol singalongs by Adam Lange.
“Some Like It Scot!” (March 11, 2023, 2:30 p.m.) Benson will conduct Felix Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56.” (“Strum” by Jessie Montgomery).
Chamber Music Festival (April 22, 2023, 6:30 p.m.) in the Vert Club Room, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton. In addition to a variety of small ensembles performing chamber works, the evening features a generous spread of hors d’oeuvres and beverages provided by the symphony’s board of directors. This concert is an optional add-on ($20) to season ticket packages.
“A Hero’s Life” (June 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m.). For the season finale, Benson will conduct Richard Strauss’s “Ein Heldenleben.” (“Immerse” by Quinn Mason).
Unless otherwise noted, the concerts are held in the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Featured works noted in parenthesis are by contemporary African American composers.
— Season ticket packages ($80/adult, $60/senior, $45/student, $240/family) are available for purchase via www.oregoneastsymphony.org or the symphony office, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton. For questions, call 541-276-0320.
