PENDLETON — Beau Benson travels more than 1,800 miles each way several times a year to serve as artistic director and conductor of the Oregon East Symphony. A routine that began during the symphony’s 2013-14 season, Benson said he enjoys the arrangement.
“Even after all this time, the commute still makes each visit feel a little like an adventure,” he said. “But more than that, the opportunity to perform great music with a wonderful orchestra makes the many hours of travel worth it.”
OES Executive Director J.D. Kindle said Benson travels from his home in Waco, Texas, a week or two before symphony concerts. The maestro, he said, makes public appearances, visits music classes, works with youth ensembles and conducts rehearsals and the concert. He also attends board and committee meetings through conference calls or via Zoom.
A visiting conductor for a 2010 concert, Benson initially agreed to take the baton for the 2013-14 season when Anthony Spain announced his departure. Since then, he has continued in the role.
“Standing in front of a full symphony orchestra is an experience like none other,” Benson said. “And I have enjoyed more than my fair share of transformative moments on stage at the Vert Auditorium that have shaped who I am as a musician and as a person.”
While it would be convenient if Benson lived locally, Kindle said commuting conductors aren’t uncommon. Walla Walla Symphony conductor Yaki Bergman, Kindle said, resides in New York City. Spain traveled from Seattle and the last few seasons of Ken Woods’ tenure with OES included a commute from Wales.
Benson said just as each conductor has a unique personality, so does each orchestra. From the moment he arrived in Pendleton, Benson said the dynamics flowed between him and the organization.
“The arrangement has worked over the years primarily because the quality of the relationship I share with the musicians, administration, board and audience has allowed us to work together in sustaining something greater than the sum of its parts,” he said. “This has far outweighed any challenges that come from my living in Texas and is a testament to the excellence of the organizational leadership residing in Pendleton.”
Playing through a pandemic
At the onset of the pandemic, the symphony canceled the latter half of its 2019-20 season, with the exception of a virtual Spring Chamber Music concert.
Oregon East Symphony was creative, flexible and safety conscious through its 2020-21 season. Plans to open with a drive-in concert were postponed because smoke from wildfires resulted in hazardous air quality. And with freezing temperatures and precipitation, Mother Nature put a damper on the rescheduled drive-in event, although, the show went on virtually.
The annual Holiday Music Festival was presented via a prerecorded community radio program and a three-part Winter Chamber Music Series was livestreamed. The season finale featured a pair of sold-out limited capacity symphony concerts, which included masked participants and audience members. The performance was later available on YouTube.
The 2021-22 season opener marked the return of the complete symphony orchestra under Benson’s baton. Kindle said bringing people together was important after the alienation and divisiveness many experienced because of the pandemic.
“I think there’s a real unifying element that concerts bring,” Kindle said in an October 2021 interview. “We’re looking forward to being a little part of the glue that makes this community stick together.”
As a celebration of its full return to the stage, OES offered free general admission. Provided through a partnership with Pendleton Foundation Trust, the arrangement continues for the 2022-23 symphonic concerts.
Some people unfamiliar with symphony programs, Kindle said, might be hesitant to purchase reserved seats. Offering free admission provides the perfect opportunity to find out if they enjoy the music.
As the impact of then coronavirus continues to decline, OES looks forward to resuming its free Young People’s Concert for area fourth and fifth graders. Benson coordinates curriculum for the Nov. 4 educational program.
It includes a survey of symphony instruments, fundamental elements of music, a history of the pieces performed and proper concert etiquette. It features excerpts from works to be performed at “Space Jam!,” the symphony’s season-opener.
For more information, contact 541-276-0320, info@oregoneastsymphony.org or visit www.oregoneastsymphony.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.