Beau Benson conducts an Oregon East Symphony concert on Oct. 11, 2014, at the Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. The maestro commutes from his home in Waco, Texas, to serve as artistic director and conductor with the Pendleton-based organization.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Beau Benson travels more than 1,800 miles each way several times a year to serve as artistic director and conductor of the Oregon East Symphony. A routine that began during the symphony’s 2013-14 season, Benson said he enjoys the arrangement.

“Even after all this time, the commute still makes each visit feel a little like an adventure,” he said. “But more than that, the opportunity to perform great music with a wonderful orchestra makes the many hours of travel worth it.”

