Our Songs Are Alive, led by Fred Hill of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, is among the community ensembles to perform during the Oregon East Symphony’s annual Holiday Music Festival on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Vert Auditorium in Pendleton. Complimentary general admission tickets can be picked up from several Pendleton-area businesses and organizations.
PENDLETON — The holiday spirit will fill the air as the Oregon East Symphony hosts its annual Holiday Music Festival. The ecumenical celebration of the season through song features several community ensembles.
The festive event is Sunday, Dec. 11, 2:30 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Thanks to support from the Pendleton Foundation Trust, floor-level general admission tickets are free and can be obtained at several Pendleton-area businesses and organizations. In addition, reserved balcony and floor-level seating is available for purchase through the symphony office.
Zach Banks, OES assistant conductor, will lead a string orchestra in performing Alan Hovhaness’s “Symphony No. 49 (Christmas).” The festive program also includes Equinox Little Big Band, a jazz combo led by Pendleton School District music instructors Andy Cary and Emily Muller-Cary; Our Songs Are Alive, a traditional drumming, singing and dancing ensemble led by Fred Hill, cultural historian with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation; the Pendleton Brass Quintet featuring Cary, Steve Muller, Jill Scanlan, Kaitlyn McMasters and Gary Ferguson; and Christmas carol singalongs with Adam Lange, worship music leader with La Grande’s Christ Church.
For a list of partnering businesses/organizations with complimentary tickets, visit www.oregoneastsymphony.org. Also, reserved seats can be purchased on the website or by calling 541-276-0320.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
