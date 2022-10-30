Beau Benson, Oregon East Symphony conductor/artistic director, leads a concert on Oct. 11, 2014, at the Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. Area fourth and fifth graders are invited to the Young People’s Concert on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Vert Auditorium. It will feature selections from the symphony’s season opener, “Space Jam!,” as well as an educational component to introduce students to symphony music.
PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony’s Young People’s Concert is ready to spin into orbit after a three-year hiatus. The free event is Friday, Nov. 4, 1 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
Held in conjunction with the symphony’s season-opener — featuring selections from John Williams’ “Star Wars Suite” and Gustav Holst’s 1918 tone poem, “The Planets” — the special musical field trip incorporates an educational component. Created for area fourth and fifth graders, the concert includes an introduction to instruments played in the symphony and a discussion about the history of the music performed.
In addition to students from Pendleton, other school districts in Umatilla and Morrow counties are invited to participate. To arrange for students to attend the Young People’s Concert, contact the symphony office at 541-276-0320 or info@oregoneastsymphony.org. For more about the Oregon East Symphony, its 2022-23 concert season and other educational programming, visit www.oregoneastsymphony.org.
