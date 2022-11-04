PORTLAND — Low-income Oregon adults who are facing barriers to their education may register for two free community-centered college courses to be held in winter and spring 2023.
Offered through the Oregon Humanities’ Humanity in Perspective program, the classes are open to adults aged 18 and over who do not already have a four-year degree. No high school diploma, GED or proof of legal residence is required.
Rozzell Medina, HIP program manager and lead instructor, said there are different interests and motivating factors why people choose to engage in the program.
"Some people (join HIP) because they want to go to college, and they see this as a good way to get a foot in the door and earn free credits while they're at it," he said. "Other people join because they want to learn with other thoughtful people about the world we live in and what it means to be human."
The Winter 2023 three-credit course will be conducted via Zoom. It explores the intersections of art, protest, and the public humanities. The Spring 2023 three-credit course will be held in the Oregon Humanities’ downtown Portland office. It focuses on creativity and collective movements for social change. Participants may register for one or both courses, and early registration is encouraged. For more information, visit www.oregonhumanities.org. For questions, call 503-241-0543.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
