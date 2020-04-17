PORTLAND — College scholarship applications through the Oregon Music Hall of Fame are now available. Thanks to generous contributions, four scholarships of $2,500 each were awarded in 2019.
Each applicant should be a student studying music with the talent of instrument or voice, graduating spring 2020 from an Oregon high school, and continuing their collegiate/university academics as a major or minor in music at any college or university in the country. OMHOF scholarships provide assistance with college expenses so that music students may aspire to a higher level of performance and success in their field of interest.
Any questions may be emailed to info@omhof.org, or applicants can visit the website at http://www.omhof.org where an online version of the application is available.
All items must be mailed together, in order to qualify: Oregon Music Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 82173, Portland, OR 97282. The application deadline is May 23, 2020.
