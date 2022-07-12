PENDLETON — Penelope Scambly Schott has two bits of advice on how to be a poet: “Read a lot of poetry and get a dog.”
Schott contended a dog provides company but not interruption.
“The words come to you and put themselves together,” she noted in a press release. “All you have to do is listen and remember until you get home.”
The Pendleton Center for the Arts is featuring Schott at the First Draft Writers’ Series on Thursday, July 21. The free event begins at 7 p.m. at the Pendleton Center for the Arts, and it also is possible to attend via Zoom. The reading will be followed by an audience discussion, then an open mic, where those in attendance in person and virtually will have an opportunity to read their own 3-5 minute pieces.
Schott is the author of a novel and several books of poetry and was awarded four New Jersey arts fellowships before moving to Oregon, where her verse biography, “A is for Anne: Mistress Hutchinson Disturbs the Commonwealth,” received an Oregon Book Award for Poetry. Several of her books and individual poems have won other prizes, and her individual poems have appeared in APR, Georgia Review, Nimrod and elsewhere.
Professionally, she has sold cosmetics at Macy’s in Herald Square, made doughnuts at Scrumpy’s Cider Mill, taken care of the elderly as a certified home health aide, written scripts for software on career guidance, posed as an artist’s model, and — as she quips, “punishment for her Ph.D. in late medieval English literature” — spent years and years teaching college literature and creative writing courses.
In an interview for Combustus, Schott shared her thoughts on poetry. “It never occurred to me not to write poems. They seemed as matter-of-fact and daily as socks and shoes. When I am with non-poets, I always try to demystify poetry and bring it along as one of life’s satisfactions and treats. Since we all use words every day, using those words in a poem doesn’t need to seem hoity-toity or inaccessible.”
Schott lives in Portland and Dufur, where she teaches an annual poetry workshop.
