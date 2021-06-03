MORROW COUNTY — The board of directors of the Oregon Trail Library District recently voted to adopt a fine-free policy. Patrons no longer will be fined daily for overdue materials.
The change, according to a press release from library director Kathy Street, is part of an institutional movement from libraries nationwide, guided by the recommendations of the American Library Association in an effort to increase free public access to library services. As a special gift to patrons during these challenging times, the Oregon Trail Library District also will erase all past overdue fines for patrons. This does not include past fees for lost or damaged items. Street is very excited for the change.
“Many new patrons are afraid to establish an account for fear of costs. Especially families,” she said.
Fines should not prevent any member of the community from accessing services, Street said. Studies in libraries that have eliminated fines show there has been no impact on return rates. In fact, it can even increase use of library materials.
Only the overdue (late) charges will disappear; lost and damaged charges will remain the patron’s financial responsibility. If a patron orders items from another library and then checks them out at an OTLD branch, they will not be charged overdue fines. If you go to a different library that still charges fines, and check items out at that location, you will be charged fines for overdue items. Street said the Oregon Trail Library District cannot waive those fines.
Going fine free doesn’t mean people don’t have to return books to the library. Items still have a due date and materials need to be returned. Materials can be renewed two times if there are no holds. If an item is not returned, or is returned damaged, patrons still will be charged for lost or damaged items. Many libraries within the Sage Library System and in Oregon have gone fine free already.
For more information, contact Street at kstreet@otld.org or 541-481-3365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.