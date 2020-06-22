BOARDMAN — The Oregon Trail Library District will open to the public with limited grab-and-go service starting Tuesday, June 23. This is in addition to its curbside pickup, delivery and phone services. New hours for the library district are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Saturday hours will be added at a later time.
Patrons will be able to request fax, print and copy services from staff members. Public computers will not be available at this time.
OTLD patrons who plan to take advantage of the limited service are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing, according to Library Director Kathy Street.
The library will be open at limited capacity, allowing only 10 people at a time in Boardman and Heppner and 15 people in Irrigon. Visitors are encouraged to keep their visit brief.
For patrons returning books, they need to be returned to the outside book drop. All materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being returned to the shelves. Library staff will do their best to provide service in addition to maintaining a safe environment.
For more information, contact Street at 541-481-3365 or email kstreet@otld.org.
