PENDLETON — The Pendleton Contra Dance Community has announced that it is canceling its Friday, March 13 dance due to concerns about coronavirus.
The group generally holds dances on the second Friday of each month through June. Organizers are hopeful that they will meet in April and May.
For more information, contact Jill Johnson at 907-350-6469, jmjpac@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/pendletoncontradancers.
