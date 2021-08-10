HERMISTON — The Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition and sponsors of the 2021 Eastern Oregon Economic Summit are rescheduling the event for Oct. 7-8 at Hermiston High School.
“Out of an abundance of caution related to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Oregon and because the Economic Summit is a large indoor event, we are rescheduling for early fall,” said Bobby Levy, president of the Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition. “We are excited to bring this event back into the region in 2021 and believe the new dates will accommodate better engagement for attendees.”
The agenda, including the field and industry tours, will remain the same and tickets will automatically be transferred to the new dates. Hotel reservations at the Holiday Inn Express in Hermiston made with the event’s discount code will also be automatically transferred to the new dates.
The summit kicks off Thursday, Oct. 7, with industry tours and a dinner/reception, and continues through Friday, Oct. 8, with a general session and breakout discussions. Transportation will be provided for the tours. Tickets, which range from $25-$40 for different activities, are available at www.easternoregonsummit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.