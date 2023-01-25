HERMISTON — Chapter 10 of the Oregon School Employees Association is offering a pair of $500 scholarships to assist students in furthering their educational pursuits.
One award will be made to a classified employee of the Hermiston School District who is a member of the union. The other is for a graduating high school senior who resides in the United States and has a family member or guardian who is a member of union's Hermiston chapter.
The deadline to apply is April 20. To request an application, email scholarship committee member Michelle Kane at michelle.kane@hermistonsd.org. Also, local students can pick up an application at the counseling and career center at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St.
OSEA represents educational employees throughout Oregon. Chapter 10 includes classified staff who work in supportive roles in the Hermiston School District. This includes campus monitors, custodians, groundskeepers, library media and classroom assistants, home liaisons and maintenance and office staff.
