HERMISTON — Chapter 10 of the Oregon School Employees Association is offering a pair of $500 scholarships to assist students in furthering their educational pursuits.

One award will be made to a classified employee of the Hermiston School District who is a member of the union. The other is for a graduating high school senior who resides in the United States and has a family member or guardian who is a member of union's Hermiston chapter.

