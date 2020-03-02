HERMISTON — Hermiston’s Oregon School Employee Association (OSEA) Chapter 10 is offering scholarship awards for union members and their relatives who are graduating high school seniors seeking to further their education. Each recipient will receive $500 to help cover tuition or other academic costs.
To qualify for the OSEA member scholarship, classified employees of the Hermiston School District must be an active union member in good standing, write a short statement and provide three references. Contact Michelle Kane at michelle.kane@hermistonsd.org for the application form and more information.
The high school senior scholarship is available to students with a family member or guardian who is an active member in good standing with OSEA Chapter 10 in Hermiston. Applicants must also have a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or higher, and provide an official copy of their high school transcript, list of high school activities and events they have participated in, two letters of recommendation and a short essay. Contact the Hermiston High School counseling office for a copy of the application.
The application deadline for both awards is April 20.
The recipients will be announced this spring.
