HERMISTON — The deadline for a pair of scholarships that Chapter 10 of the Oregon School Employee Association (OSEA) offers annually is Tuesday, April 20.
Both scholarships are for $500 each. The Hermiston chapter encourages all members of OSEA Chapter 10 who plan to further their education by the fall of 2022 to apply for the OSEA Member Scholarship. The High School Senior Scholarship the chapter offers is for any graduating high school senior residing in the United States who is related to an OSEA Chapter 10 member in good standing.
Completed applications should be sent to Michelle Kane, scholarship chair, at Desert View Elementary School in Hermiston. For an application or more information, contact Kane at michelle.kane@hermistonsd.org.
