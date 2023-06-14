CORVALLIS — Oregon State University will graduate more than 7,300 students during commencement ceremonies Saturday, June 17 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and Sunday, June 18 at OSU-Cascades in Bend. Local students turning the tassel include:
PENDLETON — Samuel Attridge, Honors Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, BioHealth Sciences; Daphny Chen, BS, Mathematics; Shiau-Yu Chen, BS, BioHealth Sciences; Adam Christianson, BS, Business Administration, BS, Sustainability; Justin Cole, Doctor of Philosophy, Counseling; Matthew Demianew, BS, Natural Resources; Emma Florence, BS, Psychology; Sydelle Harrison, Doctor of Philosophy, Public Health; Keyshawn Jackson, BS, Summa Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; John Malcom, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design; Joann Malumaleumu, BS, Human Development and Family Sciences; Ruby Miller, BS, Biology; Dora Mulkey, BS, Summa Cum Laude, Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; Hayley Peter-Contesse, Doctor of Philosophy, Soil Science; Morningstarr Redcrane, BS, Cum Laude, Psychology; Henry Scanlan, Bachelor of Arts, History; Vincent Sheoships, BA, Political Science; Molly Turner, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Gabriel Umbarger, BS, Summa Cum Laude, Civil Engineering.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
