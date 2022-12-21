CORVALLIS — Oregon State University recently recognized 12,220 students, who were named to the scholastic honor roll for fall 2022.
To earn the honor, students must achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average while carrying a minimum of six hours of coursework. Local students, their grade level and field of study include:
PENDLETON — Seth J. Alderman, senior, mathematics; Samuel J. Attridge, senior, biohealth sciences; Bella N. Baumgartner, sophomore, human development and family science; Adam M. Christianson, senior, business administration; Dylan DeLoe, junior, public policy; Karston D. Hunt, junior, computer science; Keyshawn D. Jackson, senior, human development and family science; Macelle L. Kirsch, sophomore, biohealth sciences; Joann F. Malumaleumu, senior, human development and family science; Dora J. Mulkey, senior, women, gender and sexuality; Redmond J. Ohanlon, senior, mechanical engineering; Collin D. Primus, freshman, kinesiology; Morningstarr Redcrane, senior, psychology; Mikena G. Ruth, senior, nutrition; Vincent M. Sheoships, senior, political science; Cody K. Sherman, junior, history; Curtis M. Simons, sophomore, university exploratory studies; Gabriel L. Umbarger, senior, civil engineering; Stephanie K. Winer, senior, Spanish; Arin L. Wyland, junior, psychology.
HERMISTON — Lillian-Rose A. Chase, freshman, biology; Jessica Chavez Chairez, freshman, biology; Bibiana Corona, senior, biology; Gavin J. Doherty, freshman, general engineering; Kaitlynd Ellis, senior, psychology; Gideon W. Fritz, senior, natural resources; Giovanna Z. Garcia, senior, agricultural sciences; Janelle Godinez, freshman, general engineering; Tresa J. Handforth, freshman, business administration; Rami A. Hozi, sophomore, general engineering; Kendyl N. Inners, freshman, business administration; Abel V. Lepe, freshman, university exploratory studies; Ryker X. McDonald, freshman, general engineering; Hannah G. Melville, freshman, general engineering; Connor I. Roberts, sophomore, public policy; Douglas Stoddard, senior, psychology; Halee M. Stubbs, junior, finance; Maria D. Tejeda Solorzan, sophomore, creative writing; Dylan J. Westfall, senior, natural resources; Nevada Wright, senior, social science.
BOARDMAN — Maria G. Silva Gallardo, junior, computer science; Cooper O. Szasz, senior, chemical engineering.
ECHO — Hannah J. McCarty, sophomore, kinesiology; Lily R. Volger, sophomore, university exploratory studies.
HEPPNER — Carson P. Brosnan, senior, business administration; Kason T. Cimmiyotti, freshman, marketing; Tatum N. Clark, senior, psychology; Keegan M. Gibbs, junior, agricultural and food business management; Gibson T. McCurry, senior, civil engineering.
LEXINGTON — Cami J. Vanarsdale, junior, public health.
MEACHAM — Landon J. Thornburg, senior, mechanical engineering.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Laina Bolen, sophomore, creative writing; Tanner J. Brannan, senior, business analytics.
STANFIELD — Kendall L. Cooper, sophomore, agricultural sciences.
UMATILLA — Alexis J. Leathers, freshman, animal sciences; Kylara L. Lewis, senior, psychology; Marlenne Mendoza, junior, biohealth sciences.
Based in Corvallis, more than 35,000 students from across the globe attend OSU. For more information, visit www.oregonstate.edu.
