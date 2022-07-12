CORVALLIS — The spring 2022 scholastic honor roll at Oregon State University was recently announced. A total of 7,150 students earned the recognition by attaining a GPA of 3.5 or better while completing at least 12 graded hours. Local students, year in school and field of study include:
PENDLETON: Seth J. Alderman, junior, mathematics; Samuel J. Attridge, senior, biohealth sciences; Bella N. Baumgartner, sophomore, human development and family science; Keyshawn D. Jackson, senior, human development and family science; John B. Malcom, senior, graphic design; Morningstarr Redcrane, senior, psychology; Colin J. Rickman, senior, English; Mikena G. Ruth, senior, nutrition; Tyler C. Spratling, freshman, agricultural sciences; Caleb O. Tremper, junior, accountancy; Brody C. Ulrich, junior, biohealth sciences.
HERMISTON: Nicole M. Breshears, junior, human development and family science; Jasmin Chen, senior, biohealth sciences; Bibiana Corona, junior, biology; Gideon W. Fritz, junior, natural resources; Ruben C. Lopez-Carrillo Jr., senior, bioresource research; Halee M. Stubbs, sophomore, accountancy; Hannah L. Walker, senior, animal sciences; Courtnee L. West, freshman, human development and family science.
ADAMS: Madeline E. Hales, sophomore, management.
ATHENA: Victoria L. Vandenbos, sophomore, university exploratory studies.
BOARDMAN: Cooper O. Szasz, junior, animal sciences; Edith E. Velasco, post-baccalaureate, education.
ECHO: Lily R. Volger, sophomore, university exploratory studies.
HEPPNER: Carson P. Brosnan, senior, business administration; Keegan M. Gibbs, junior, agricultural & food business management.
IRRIGON: Ethan R. Greer, senior, construction engineering management.
MEACHAM: Landon J. Thornburg, senior, mechanical engineering.
MILTON-FREEWATER: Tanner J. Brannan, junior, business analytics.
UMATILLA: Kylara L. Lewis, senior, psychology; Jonathan M. Macias, senior, computer science; Marlenne Mendoza, junior, university exploratory studies; Jennifer Rincon Gonzalez, sophomore, Spanish; Skyler K. Stokoe, senior, business administration.
Established in 1868, Oregon State University is based in Corvallis. For more information, visit www.oregonstate.edu.
