CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for winter 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University. A total of 7,732 earned a 3.5 GPA or better while completing at least 12 credits.
Local students on the honor roll, including their year and field of study, are:
ATHENA: Emily A. Gilsdorf, senior, human development and family science.
HERMISTON: Nicole M. Breshears, junior, human development and family science; Gideon W. Fritz, junior, natural resources; Noah E. Roberts, junior, electrical and computer engineering; Douglas Stoddard, senior, psychology; Halee M. Stubbs, sophomore, accountancy; Hannah L. Walker, senior, animal sciences; Dylan J. Westfall, junior, natural resources.
MILTON-FREEWATER: Laina Bolen, freshman, general engineering; Tanner J. Brannan, junior, business analytics.
PENDLETON: Seth J. Alderman, junior, mathematics; Samuel J. Attridge, senior, biological health sciences; Bella N. Baumgartner, sophomore, human development and family science; Shiau-Yu Chen, senior, biological health sciences; Adam M. Christianson, senior, business administration; Matthew J. Demianew, senior, natural resources; Kaci R. Graber, senior, philosophy; Keyshawn D. Jackson, senior, human development and family science; Redmond J. Ohanlon, senior, mechanical engineering; Morningstarr Redcrane, senior, psychology; Colin J. Rickman, senior, English; Vincent M. Sheoships, junior, political science; Cody K. Sherman, junior, history; Brody C. Ulrich, junior, biological health sciences; Gabriel L. Umbarger, senior, civil engineering; Melissa J. Van Pelt, senior, sociology; Stephanie K. Winer, junior, Spanish; Arin L. Wyland, junior, psychology.
PILOT ROCK: Kyler C. Carter, senior, kinesiology.
STANFIELD: Amanda M. Carrillo, senior, apparel design; Ricardo M. Carrillo, sophomore, university exploratory studies; Uriel C. Carrillo, sophomore, business administration; Caleb M. Walker, senior, electrical and computer engineering.
UMATILLA: Kylara L. Lewis, senior, psychology; Jonathan M. Macias, senior, computer science; Marlenne Mendoza, junior, university exploratory studies.
Based in Corvallis, Oregon State University attracts students from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.oregonstate.edu.
