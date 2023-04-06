CORVALLIS — Oregon State University recently announced that 12,307 students were named to the scholastic honor roll for winter term 2023.
To earn the honor, students must achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average while carrying a minimum of six hours of graded coursework. Local students, their grade level and field of study:
PENDLETON — Seth J. Alderman, senior, mathematics; Will K. Alexander, junior, psychology; Samuel J. Attridge, senior, BioHealth sciences; Luke M. Barhyte, senior, BioHealth sciences; Bella N. Baumgartner, junior, human development and family science; Adam M. Christianson, senior, business administration; Jenna E. Doherty, junior, human development and family science; Karston D. Hunt, junior, computer science; Macelle L. Kirsch, sophomore, BioHealth sciences; Joann F. Malumaleumu, senior, human development and family science; Cloe L. McMichael, junior, history; Ruby L. Miller, senior, biology; Lainey M. Neistadt, freshman, art; Makenzie R. Noggle, senior, computer science; Redmond J. Ohanlon, senior, mechanical engineering; Morningstarr Redcrane, senior, psychology; Greyson G. Sams, freshman, mathematics; Dean A. Schiller, junior, business administration; Vincent M. Sheoships, senior, political science; Cody K. Sherman, senior, history; Curtis M. Simons, sophomore, university exploratory studies; Tyler C. Spratling, sophomore, university exploratory studies; Gabriel L. Umbarger, senior, civil engineering; Stephanie K. Winer, senior, Spanish; Arin L. Wyland, senior, psychology.
HERMISTON — Lillian-Rose A. Chase, sophomore, biology; Jessica Chavez Chairez, sophomore, biology; Bibiana Corona, senior, biology; Gideon W. Fritz, senior, natural resources; Giovanna Z. Garcia, senior, agricultural sciences; Janelle Godinez, freshman, general engineering; Tresa J. Handforth, freshman, creative writing; Kendyl N. Inners, freshman, business administration; John A. Mejia, senior, construction engineering management; Hannah G. Melville, freshman, general engineering; Koi O. Mikami, sophomore, general engineering; Ismael Ochoa, sophomore, ethnic studies; Douglas Stoddard, senior, psychology; Maria D. Tejeda Solorzan, junior, creative writing; Dylan J. Westfall, senior, natural resources.
BOARDMAN — Maria G. Silva Gallardo, junior, computer science; Cooper O. Szasz, senior, chemical engineering.
ECHO — Lily R. Volger, sophomore, human development and family science.
HEPPNER — Carson P. Brosnan, senior, business administration; Kason T. Cimmiyotti, freshman, marketing; Tatum N. Clark, senior, psychology; Keegan M. Gibbs, senior, agricultural and food business management; Gibson T. McCurry, senior, civil engineering.
IONE — Jessica Medina, sophomore, kinesiology.
IRRIGON — Jazlyn Romero, junior, marketing; Bruno Salas Garcia, senior, microbiology.
LEXINGTON — Megan R. Doherty, junior, liberal studies.
MEACHAM — Landon J. Thornburg, senior, mechanical engineering.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Layne Bolen, sophomore, creative writing; Tanner J. Brannan, senior, business analytics; Colton S. Stewart, sophomore, fish, wildlife and conservation science.
PILOT ROCK — Kyler C. Carter, senior, kinesiology.
STANFIELD — Kendall L. Cooper, junior, agricultural sciences.
UMATILLA — Alexis J. Leathers, freshman, agricultural sciences; Emanuel J. Tejeda, senior, civil engineering.
Based in Corvallis, more than 35,000 students from across the globe attend OSU. For more information, visit www.oregonstate.edu.
