Other area Cinco de Mayo events
PENDLETON
All things “Star Wars” is featured during a fiesta at 40 Taps.
In addition to Mexican beers, margaritas and tacos, a full mariachi band will kick off the fun Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 337 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. The band, Mariachi Jalisciense, features Emilio Zapata, the grandson of the famous Mexican general Emiliano Zapata.
May the Fourth Be With You continues with a “Star Wars” theme into the evening, including karaoke and an open mic from 4 p.m. to midnight. People are encouraged to dress in costumes — representing fiesta fun or “Star Wars” — but it’s not required. There is no cover charge.
For more information, call 541-612-8559 or visit www.facebook.com/fortytaps.
MILTON-FREEWATER
People are invited to see the largest piñata in the Walla Walla Valley during the Milton-Freewater Cinco de Mayo celebration.
The family-friendly event starts Friday night from 5-9 p.m. on North Main Street. Main Street Fiesta Night includes live music, a street dance, kids games, food and shopping, and a pinata contest among businesses.
Fiesta fun continues Saturday with a parade, which starts at 11 a.m. on North Main Street and finishes at Yantis Park. The celebration at the park runs until 8 p.m., and features dancing horses, a mariachi band, food and vendor booths, games and piñatas, dance performances and a soccer tournament.
The event is coordinated by the Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance. For more information, call 541-969-4485, visit www.mfdowntown.org or search Facebook.
BOARDMAN
While there isn’t a festival this year, the Boardman Pool & Recreation Center is hosting its second annual Cinco de Mayo 3-on-3 basketball tournament. The player’s meeting is Saturday at 8 a.m. and games start at 8:30 a.m. at the rec center, 311 N. Olson Road, Boardman.
The double-elimination tournament includes youths and adults. Teams must register by May 1. For more information or to register, visit www.boardmanpool.com or contact Tessa at 541-616-1050 or info@boardmanpool.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.