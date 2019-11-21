Other area holiday meals
Echo
•Saturday, Nov. 23 from noon to 2 p.m. at Echo Community Church, 21 N. Bonanza St. Free and open to the community. Features a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the fixings. For more information, call Jerry at 541-571-4419.
Pendleton
•Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave. Everyone is welcome to the free meal. Donations accepted. For questions, to volunteer or make donations, call 541-276-3369.
Heppner
•Thursday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. at Gateway Cafe, 168 N. Main St. To contribute or for more information, contact Alvin Liu via Facebook or call 541-676-6000.
Boardman
•Thursday, Nov. 28 from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Boardman Senior Center, 101 Tatone St. The free celebration begins with a praise service and the meal is served from 2-4 p.m. For deliveries or to volunteer, call 503-724-8823 or 503-307-5645.
Milton-Freewater
•Thursday, Nov. 28 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the free meal with ham, turkey and all the trimmings. For questions, call 541-938-3854.
