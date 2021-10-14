Friends of Trevor Smith hold up honor beads during the September 2019 Out of the Darkness walk in Pendleton. This year’s event, which raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be held virtually. People are encouraged to raise awareness and money to support suicide prevention efforts.
UMATILLA COUNTY — This year’s Out of the Darkness Eastern Oregon Walk will take place virtually.
People are encouraged to register online and help raise money and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
According to organizers, the global pandemic has impacted the emotional and economic well-being of many individuals and families — leaving many to manage a variety of emotions, including feelings of uncertainty. And sometimes with that uncertainty, thoughts of suicide surface. The mission of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is to invest in life saving research, education, advocacy and support for those impacted by suicide.
In addition, people are encouraged to post their Out of the Darkness awareness efforts on social media and use the hashtags #OutoftheDarkness and #TogetherToFightSuicide. For more resources, visit www.afsp.org/resources.
