HERMISTON — A current display at the Hermiston Public Library features the artwork of Kim La Plant. The Hermiston woman, who grew up in the Ozarks, goes by the moniker Ozark Hippie.
Also, due to upcoming holidays, the library will have shortened hours — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The library is located at 235 E. Gladys Ave. For questions, call 541-567-2882.
