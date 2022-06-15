PENDLETON — P.E.O. Chapter BJ is awarding two local high school students with scholarships and two local Blue Mountain Community College students with scholarships for the 2022-23 school year.
Lucy Oyama and Keyen Singer, both of Pendleton are each receiving scholarships in the amount of $1,500. Oyama, a 2022 graduate of Pendleton High School, plans to attend Southern Utah University to study chemistry and secondary education. Singer, a 2022 graduate of Nixyaawii Community School, plans to attend the University of Oregon to study environmental studies.
The recipients of the P.E.O. chapter’s $1,000 BMCC scholarships are Kyra Ford and Jennifer Richards. Ford is studying nursing and Richards is working on her associate’s of science degree with the goal of entering occupational therapy school.
In addition to the local scholarship awards, the chapter is pleased to announce the winners of PEO state-level scholarships. Bella Baumgartner is receiving the Oregon Marguerite Scholarship and Katelyn Kelm is receiving the Oregon Scholarship. Baumgartner is studying political science at Oregon State University and Kelm is studying political science and history at the University of Oregon.
Both women were previous recipients of the P.E.O. Chapter BJ High School Scholarship. Both the Oregon Marguerite and Oregon Scholarships are based on academic achievement, leadership, community service and need.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization, where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. For more information about the local chapter, email Jill Gregg, Education Committee chair, at jill.c.gregg@gmail.com.
