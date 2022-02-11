The Umatilla County Historical Society announced Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, that Heritage Station Museum in downtown Pendleton received a $2,000 grant for capital improvements from the Pacific Power Foundation.
Umatilla County Historical Society/Contributed Photo
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Historical Society recently got a boost to support capital improvements at the Heritage Station Museum, Pendleton.
The historical society is in the process of making several improvements to the museum with a focus on visitor experiences and in a press release Thursday, Feb. 10, announced it received a $2,000 grant from the Pacific Power Foundation.
The funds will go toward the installation of doors that meet standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act to create a more safe and welcoming space for museum visitors. Other planned renovations include a redesign of the admissions area.
“These renovations will ensure that the Heritage Station Museum continues to be a vibrant community space and a destination for visitors to this region,” according to the press release.
The Pacific Power Foundation is one of the largest utility-owned foundations in the United States. The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.
