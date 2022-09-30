PORTLAND — Three local entities were recently awarded grants from the Pacific Power Foundation. A nonprofit affiliated with Pacific Power, more than $300,000 in funding was disbursed to 87 organizations across Oregon, Washington and California to support efforts that provide education and STEM learning opportunities.
The local recipients and plans for the grant funding:
City of Pendleton: for coding robotics and other materials related to science, technology, engineering and math to enhance the Library of Things at the Pendleton Public Library.
Pendleton Children’s Center: to install a fire-suppression system as part of a renovation and expansion of the facility to provide safe childcare services to more families.
Pilot Rock Fire District: for training and equipment, including CPR manikins and face masks, to help teach first aid and emergency response skills to first responders and community members.
“These organizations are seeing the needs and doing the important work of supporting families and community members,” said Stefan Bird, Pacific Power president and CEO. “It is an honor to augment their work and to know the charitable investments of Pacific Power are building resiliency and boosting the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”
Pacific Power is committed to providing funding and resources to schools and organizations that provide education and STEM learning opportunities, which open the doors of opportunity for learners of all ages. The education and STEM grants are one of four grant cycles offered by the foundation annually. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/community. For questions, email pacificorpfoundation@pacificorp.com or call 503-813-7257.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
