PENDLETON — As winter settles into communities throughout Eastern Oregon, ending a year that has brought challenges like no other, it’s the arts and humanities programs that continue to provide needed connection and healing.
Local organizations that deliver art, music and connection to local history and place have had to pivot during 2020 in ways never imagined. Many have moved to virtual programming to connect with families and students at home while also working behind-the-scenes to preserve cherished in-person programs so that they can return in the future.
To support these programs' ongoing efforts, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $200,000 in new funding across the six states it serves to support the arts and humanities — along with continued needs by organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.
“Local programs like these are the heartbeat of Eastern Oregon, providing connection, education and tradition and helping to heal and strengthen our communities,” said Lori Wyman, regional business manager for Eastern Oregon. “Pacific Power is honored to continue our support of these vital organizations, and we encourage others who have the means to support them as well, so their programming can continue long into the future.”
A total of 44 Foundation grants were given to nonprofit organizations across Pacific Power’s service area, ranging between $1,000 and $5,500. The grants reflect the diversity of the communities Pacific Power serves, and the diverse needs of these communities during this time.
For Eastern Oregon, the following grants were provided:
•Arts Council of Pendleton, to support their pivot to innovative, creative programming during the pandemic, including organizing fiber artists into mask makers, distributing art kits to young people in their homes, and producing short make-it videos to share with those wishing to learn a new art or craft while in isolation;
•Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, for a digital, interactive display that engages children and other visitors and helps them understand the art, culture, history and heritage of the Nez Perce and Eastern Oregon;
•Made to Thrive, to support their community-based, COVID-19 responsive youth programming for vulnerable young people in Umatilla and Morrow counties who are involved in the justice system, foster care or whose families are struggling with poverty;
•Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, to support a curriculum and teacher guide material as part of their Logging and Roots music project, which will ultimately encourage creative writing by students.
In all, more than $2.3 million has been prioritized in 2020 for organizations across the six states PacifiCorp serves, dedicated to helping communities with the greatest needs. Prioritization will continue through 2021 for grants that support needs around the COVID-19 pandemic. The next grant cycle is now open through March 15; organizations may apply online here.
Pacific Power also recognizes the ongoing support needed by customers, especially with the arrival of cooler weather. Customer care staff are available by phone to walk through account options and plans to alleviate financial burdens during this time. They can be reached at 1-888-221-7070 around the clock. For tools to help manage energy use this season, visit www.pacificpower.net.
