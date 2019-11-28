BOARDMAN — A paint night fundraiser offers a fun evening while supporting the children’s ministries at the First Baptist Church of Boardman.
Participants will be provided guidance by Free Spirit Art to paint a teddy bear. No prior experience is necessary. The event is Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at 200 Willow Fork Drive, Boardman.
All materials will be provided. The cost is $35 for adults and $25 for youths 16-and-under — additional kids are $20 each.
For more information, call the church at 541-481-9437, Bonnie at 503-307-5645 or search Facebook.
