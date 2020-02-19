HERMISTON — Items up for grabs during the annual Desert View Parent Club Auction & Raffle include a Nintendo Switch, an InstaCamera with accessories, an old-fashioned gumball machine and a Majik 5-in-1 electronic arcade sports game center, featuring basketball, football, baseball, soccer and hockey.
In its 12th year, the event is Thursday, Feb. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Desert View Elementary School, 1225 S.W. Ninth St., Hermiston. A chili dog dinner will be available for purchase. Also, people can play a variety of carnival-type games.
Money raised from the event will go toward field trips, library books, classroom supplies and other things to enhance the school to benefit students. People can donate raffle or auction items, or volunteer to help with the event. Donations are tax-deductible. For more information, call the school at 541-667-6900 or email the parent club at dvparentclub@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.