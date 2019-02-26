HERMISTON — People can have a chance to win a one-night stay and gift card for Great Wolf Lodge, a drone with a high definition camera, a hoverboard with helmet, a laser tag set and more during the Desert View Parent Club Auction & Raffle.
In its 11th year, the event is Thursday, March 14 from 5-7 p.m. at Desert View Elementary School, 1225 S.W. Ninth St., Hermiston. Raffle tickets are 15 for $10 or 26 for $20. A chili dog dinner will be available for one ticket. Also, carnival-type games can be played for two tickets.
The fun-filled family friendly event raises money for field trips, library books, classroom projects and many other things to support and enhance the school and benefit its students.
People can donate raffle or auction items, water for drinks or volunteer to help with the event. Donations are tax-deductible. For more information, contact Katie at 541-561-6807 or dvparentclub@gmail.com.
