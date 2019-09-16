HERMISTON — Agape House will host a parking lot sale to benefit Eastern Oregon Mission programs and outreach.
The event is Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at 500 Harper Road, Hermiston. Items available include clothing (five items for $1), furniture (price as marked) and knick-knacks (you name the price). Donations will be accepted through Friday.
Eastern Oregon Mission is the parent organization of Agape House and Martha’s House, which serve area individuals and families in need. For more information, to volunteer or make donations, call 541-567-8774.
