HERMISTON — The Hermiston Christian School is hosting a parking lot sale to raise money to finish work on two new classrooms.
Organizers have been collecting gently used items for the event. The sale is Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1825 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. For more information, call 541-567-3480.
