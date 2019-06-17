PENDLETON — Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon is expanding its access to services and education by launching special programs across the region.
As part of the effort, Dr. Delaram Safarpour of the Parkinson’s program at Oregon Health & Science University is making a presentation in Pendleton. The free event is Tuesday, June 25 from 3-4:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. People planning to attend are asked to register at www.eventbrite.com or by calling 1-800-426-6806.
Safarpour will speak on the topic “The Basics and Beyond,” providing information on how Parkinson’s disease is diagnosed and what the common symptoms are. In addition, she’ll offer insight regarding current best practices for therapeutic treatments.
Other upcoming lectures as part of the project include “Living Well with Parkinson’s” and a discussion of current and promising research that is underway. The outreach effort also includes grant funding for new exercise classes, support group development and personal support for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease. Additional details will be announced.
For more about Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon, contact info@parkinsonsresources.org, 503-594-0901 or visit www.parkinsonsresources.org.
